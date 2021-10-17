Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 537,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 176,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,294. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.