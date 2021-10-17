Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the September 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,030. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

