Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of LBRMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 207,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,840. Labrador Iron Mines has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

