Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 149,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,010. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

