VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,792.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $28,792.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.