Rewardiqa Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,995.40 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $37,995.40 and approximately $52.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00148781 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000062 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

