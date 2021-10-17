Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Rises By 66.7%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 3,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,908. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

