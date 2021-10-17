iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 277,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,725,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 379,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,114. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

