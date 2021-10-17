First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Up 60.0% in September

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.09% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $$30.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $33.78.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.