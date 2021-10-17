Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million.

VTNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 1,509,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,940. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $3,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.