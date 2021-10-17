GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTXO stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. GTX has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

