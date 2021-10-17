Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$65.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
