Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$65.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

