Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Europcar Mobility Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.60. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,468. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

