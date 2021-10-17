$612.54 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce $612.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.00 million to $618.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.13.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $10.04 on Thursday, reaching $544.47. 465,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,293. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $579.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.96 and a 200 day moving average of $451.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,409. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 42.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 16.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

