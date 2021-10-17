Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.69. Cousins Properties also reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 481,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

