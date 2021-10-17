Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). S&W Seed posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SANW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

SANW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 38,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,572. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 1.3% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

