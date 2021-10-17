$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $39,230,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,013 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $17,533,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $13,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.52. 821,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.