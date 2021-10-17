Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.