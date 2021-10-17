Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Increases By 36.3%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,036. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAG. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,666,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,801,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

