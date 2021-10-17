VerusCoin Market Capitalization Hits $70.69 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and $22,295.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.43 or 1.00231882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.06207180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025443 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,821,697 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

