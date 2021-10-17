Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.74 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post sales of $6.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.84 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $27.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 billion to $27.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $31.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

MOH stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.09. The company had a trading volume of 260,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,819. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.88. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $290.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.