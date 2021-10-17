Brokerages Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $9,545,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,968. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.