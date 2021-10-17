Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVgo.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVgo stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 1,444,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,984. The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69. EVgo has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

