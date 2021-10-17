Bitcoin Gold Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $35.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $68.54 or 0.00112285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00221056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00124230 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002418 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.