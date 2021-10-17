Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Drops By 46.6%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,300 shares, a decrease of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 867,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock remained flat at $$26.91 during trading hours on Friday. 10,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

