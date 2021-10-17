Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Decreases By 47.3%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 155.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 130.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MYJ traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,704. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

