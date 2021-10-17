Portion Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $36,668.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Portion has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

