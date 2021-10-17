$1.21 EPS Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.25. The Southern reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,205 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 51.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,089. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

