Zacks: Analysts Expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. UMH Properties posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 24.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 225,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

