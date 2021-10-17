NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NMHLY remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. NMC Health has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

