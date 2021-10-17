NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Update

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NMHLY remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. NMC Health has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.
NMC Health Company Profile
