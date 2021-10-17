Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAND traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 17.68. Rand Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 343.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

