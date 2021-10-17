Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Eventbrite reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 119.11% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $94,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 191,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,479,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after acquiring an additional 213,374 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,701,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EB stock remained flat at $$20.69 during trading on Tuesday. 763,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.93.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

