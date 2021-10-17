Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aramark.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. 1,045,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.