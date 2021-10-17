Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Inseego posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,326. The stock has a market cap of $652.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Inseego by 103.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.