TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

FTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. 3,909,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

