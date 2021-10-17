PowerPool (CVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $69.93 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $69.93 million and $28.59 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00043844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00205272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,388,590 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars.

