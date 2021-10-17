Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Down 47.3% in September

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 711,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DWSN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.25. 27,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,806. The company has a market cap of $53.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.47.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 101.25%.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

