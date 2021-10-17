Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after buying an additional 1,361,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at $21,445,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after buying an additional 279,347 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,272,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after buying an additional 118,566 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

DCBO stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,099. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -297.08. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCBO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.