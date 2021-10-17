Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the September 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 97,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRKN. Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. 56,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,589. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

