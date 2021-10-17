Analysts Anticipate Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock remained flat at $$1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. 91,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 43,998 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

