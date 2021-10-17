$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $11.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.00. 20,745,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,165,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.68. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

