Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Celsius also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.91. 1,491,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.07 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Celsius by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 118,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

