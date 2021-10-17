Zacks: Analysts Expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,975 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRTX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. 60,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,237. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $74.06 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

