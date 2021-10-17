Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 342,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

