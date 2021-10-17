Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SKHSY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Mizuho raised Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

