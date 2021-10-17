QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $167.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.35.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

QCOM traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,609,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,763,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.66. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $121.05 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

