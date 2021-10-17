Brokerages Expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. Worthington Industries posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 307,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,452 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

