Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to announce $271.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.10 million to $271.21 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.50 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

