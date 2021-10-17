Short Interest in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Declines By 32.2%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In related news, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $6,091,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth $6,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 11.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 113,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLGG. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 389,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

