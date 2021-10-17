Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. 288,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,560. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.